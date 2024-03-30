Analyzing InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) & BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InspireMD has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrainsWay and InspireMD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $31.78 million 2.77 -$4.20 million ($0.13) -40.69 InspireMD $6.21 million 8.96 -$19.92 million ($1.08) -2.19

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BrainsWay has higher revenue and earnings than InspireMD. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InspireMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

30.1% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of InspireMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of InspireMD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BrainsWay and InspireMD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 1 2 0 2.67 InspireMD 0 0 1 0 3.00

BrainsWay presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.33%. InspireMD has a consensus price target of $4.85, suggesting a potential upside of 104.63%. Given InspireMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InspireMD is more favorable than BrainsWay.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and InspireMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -13.20% -10.05% -6.88% InspireMD -320.97% -55.71% -46.53%

Summary

BrainsWay beats InspireMD on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainsWay

(Get Free Report)

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About InspireMD

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.