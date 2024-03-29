PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.7% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,710,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,546. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.04.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

