iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Decreased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.30. 37,675,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,272,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.50 and a 200 day moving average of $188.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

