IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,166,700 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the February 29th total of 6,528,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 706.2 days.
IGO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IPGDF remained flat at $5.02 during trading on Friday. IGO has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01.
IGO Company Profile
