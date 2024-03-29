Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Lessened by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHF stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

