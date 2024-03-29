Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 13,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

