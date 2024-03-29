Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth $31,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $274.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.77 and a 12 month high of $276.09.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,313 shares of company stock worth $1,347,427 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

