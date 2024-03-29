Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,735 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Pentair Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PNR stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

