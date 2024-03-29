Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Short Interest Update

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Gafisa Stock Performance
GFASY opened at $2.85 on Friday. Gafisa has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.
About Gafisa
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gafisa
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Gafisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gafisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.