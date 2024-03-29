SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Ani Andreeva Markova Sells 27,043 Shares

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.93, for a total transaction of C$241,437.20.

Ani Andreeva Markova also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

On Friday, March 22nd, Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.06, for a total transaction of C$181,156.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total transaction of C$178,398.00.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SIL

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.