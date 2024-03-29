Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases 10,938 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 18.6% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $36,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

