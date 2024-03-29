Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Grows By 51.6%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the February 29th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Astellas Pharma stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

