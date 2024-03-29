Insider Buying: Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Director Acquires C$74,100.00 in Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Director Robert George Blackadar purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.05 per share, with a total value of C$74,100.00.

TSE BDGI opened at C$50.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$24.55 and a 12-month high of C$51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.11.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

