Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CFO Sells $89,336.70 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CFO Jason H. Pello sold 29,195 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $89,336.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,476,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,516,709.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nerdy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE NRDY opened at $2.91 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRDY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nerdy in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 192,744.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,384,000 after acquiring an additional 54,808,897 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,490,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after acquiring an additional 240,996 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,302,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 903,471 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,946,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,441 shares during the period. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

