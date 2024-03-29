General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells $692,100.00 in Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathon Nudi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get General Mills alerts:

On Monday, January 29th, Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65.

General Mills Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.82.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $764,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.