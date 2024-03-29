PubMatic’s (PUBM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised PubMatic from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 3,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $55,352.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,574.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 3,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $55,352.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,574.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $35,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,918. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 225.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

