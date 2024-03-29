Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $105.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 4,550.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

