HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ESPR. Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $2.68 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $495.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after buying an additional 396,388 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,128,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

