ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.16.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

Featured Articles

