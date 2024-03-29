ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.16.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
