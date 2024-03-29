Alto Neuroscience’s (ANRO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ANRO. TD Cowen began coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alto Neuroscience currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

NYSE:ANRO opened at $15.39 on Monday. Alto Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

In other Alto Neuroscience news, major shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha purchased 600,000 shares of Alto Neuroscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,707,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,324,112. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

