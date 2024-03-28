Accel Wealth Management Invests $208,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $71,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.75. 392,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,052. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

