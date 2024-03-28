Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 555.6% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYOW. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1,690.1% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 282,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 266,269 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYOW traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 5,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,518. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.04.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.