Short Interest in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Declines By 59.8%

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the February 29th total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Clearmind Medicine Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. 35,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,891. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. Clearmind Medicine has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Get Clearmind Medicine alerts:

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearmind Medicine

About Clearmind Medicine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMND. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clearmind Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearmind Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearmind Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearmind Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearmind Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.