Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 74,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at $397,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BBN traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,412. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.