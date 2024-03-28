Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,202,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 298,329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,753,000 after acquiring an additional 224,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,893,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 94,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 57,742 shares during the period.

Shares of TAXF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.55. 21,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,191. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

