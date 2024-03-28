WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 146.7% from the February 29th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 59.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after buying an additional 436,683 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 90.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 373,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 78.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 301,745 shares during the period.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock remained flat at $22.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 9,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,347. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.