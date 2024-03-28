Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 1,184 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,892. The company has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $162.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.51.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
