Raymond James Analysts Give Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) a C$16.00 Price Target

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) received a C$16.00 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRR.UN. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.56.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.36 on Thursday, reaching C$13.63. 195,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.40. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.68 and a 52 week high of C$15.78.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Michael Harold Vels purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$90,025.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

