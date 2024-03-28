iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $525.80. 2,377,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,794,667. The firm has a market cap of $406.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $400.45 and a 12-month high of $526.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $504.40 and a 200 day moving average of $469.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

