Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 451 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.57. 87,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.19.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

