MARBLEX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $174.34 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $174.34 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,928,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,182,544 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,928,275 with 116,182,543.61235489 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.45397176 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $8,792,286.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

