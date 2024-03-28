iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Down 66.8% in March

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the February 29th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 369,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after purchasing an additional 94,556 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 107.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 49,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $94.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,205. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2673 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

