Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Procyon Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $345.11. The stock had a trading volume of 80,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,449. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $241.02 and a 1-year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

