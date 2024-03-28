iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.09. 2,021,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,739,818. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

