Sebold Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 336,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60,545 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

