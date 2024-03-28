The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Up 254.4% in March

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a growth of 254.4% from the February 29th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of GCV stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $4.58.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
