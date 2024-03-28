IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 9,323 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

