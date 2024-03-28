Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 186.7% from the February 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSF opened at $19.90 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

