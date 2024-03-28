Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 186.7% from the February 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PSF opened at $19.90 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.