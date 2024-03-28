Bancor Hits Market Cap of $116.77 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Bancor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a total market cap of $116.77 million and $11.39 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bancor has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00015838 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00022873 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001912 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00014158 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,679.86 or 0.99878844 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.40 or 0.00144710 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,396,487 tokens. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 132,396,486.9491117 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.87746342 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 404 active market(s) with $8,588,978.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

