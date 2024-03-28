Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.33. 4,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 416,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.72 million. Analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $28,282.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,347.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

