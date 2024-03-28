Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 185.9% from the February 29th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Global Gas Price Performance
NASDAQ HGAS opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35. Global Gas has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $10.66.
About Global Gas
