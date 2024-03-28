Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA) Director Acquires C$10,508.00 in Stock

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) Director Zafer Alam Qureshi bought 14,200 shares of Banxa stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$10,508.00.
Shares of CVE:BNXA opened at C$0.71 on Thursday. Banxa Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64. The company has a market cap of C$32.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.21.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Banxa from C$4.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
