Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA) Director Acquires C$10,508.00 in Stock

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) Director Zafer Alam Qureshi bought 14,200 shares of Banxa stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$10,508.00.

Banxa Price Performance

Shares of CVE:BNXA opened at C$0.71 on Thursday. Banxa Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64. The company has a market cap of C$32.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.21.

Get Banxa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Banxa from C$4.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Banxa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.