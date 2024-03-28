Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BRP Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for BRP in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.06. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2026 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

Get BRP alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on BRP from C$150.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on BRP from C$95.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BRP from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BRP from C$147.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$104.62.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$86.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$88.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$93.17. BRP has a twelve month low of C$77.42 and a twelve month high of C$122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.