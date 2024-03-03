Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

