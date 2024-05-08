Centric Wealth Management Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.44. 1,586,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,817. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.61.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

