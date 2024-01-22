StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OCX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

OncoCyte Trading Up 1.2 %

OCX opened at $3.35 on Friday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.95. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 77.26% and a negative net margin of 3,923.58%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 131.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Articles

