Beck Bode LLC Takes Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 118,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000. Beck Bode LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Driven Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 28.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,105,000 after buying an additional 611,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the second quarter worth $15,591,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 85.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 990,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,613,000 after buying an additional 455,604 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the second quarter worth $13,705,000. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the second quarter worth $10,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.53.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $452,140.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

