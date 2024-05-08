TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $34.27 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 134018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.
The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.44 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on THS shares. Truist Financial cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 412,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.
TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 2.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52.
About TreeHouse Foods
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.
