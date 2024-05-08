Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $196.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

AZPN opened at $188.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.44. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $257.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,957,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 79,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 198,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

