SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $126.59 million and $43.45 thousand worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004598 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.10435905 USD and is up 4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $48,067.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

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